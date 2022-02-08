Road to Reconciliation: Uncovering Our Past

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Throughout Black History Month, 10 On Your Side is sharing stories from across the Commonwealth of Virginia highlighting projects that are working to expand the narratives of Black History.

From the foundation of America to the future of newer offices within Virginia, 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon looks into how these projects and stories can help expand the understanding of how the past influences the present.

New reports will be premiered every Tuesday and Friday throughout February.

The video above features First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, which is believed to be one of the oldest Black churches in the United States.

Colonial Williamsburg and the congregation are working to uncover the history of the church through an archaeological dig.

Reginald F. Davis, from left, pastor of First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Connie Matthews Harshaw, a member of First Baptist, and Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg’s director of archaeology, stand at the brick-and-mortar foundation of one the oldest Black churches in the U.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Williamsburg, Va. Colonial Williamsburg announced Thursday Oct. 7, that the foundation had been unearthed by archeologists. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at First Baptist Church in Williamsburg (Courtesy: Colonial Williamsburg)

First Baptist Church in Williamsburg (Courtesy: Colonial Williamsburg)

First Baptist Church in Williamsburg (Courtesy: Colonial Williamsburg)

First Baptist Church in Williamsburg (Courtesy: Colonial Williamsburg)

First Baptist Church in Williamsburg (Courtesy: Colonial Williamsburg)

Courtesy – Colonial Williamsburg

To learn more about First Baptist, click here.

To learn more about Colonial Williamsburg, click here.