Road to Reconciliation: Righting the Wrongs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Throughout Black History Month, 10 On Your Side is sharing stories from across the Commonwealth of Virginia highlighting projects that are working to expand the narratives of Black History.

From the foundation of America to the future of newer offices within Virginia, 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon looks into how these projects and stories can help expand the understanding of how the past influences the present.

New reports will be premiered every Tuesday and Friday throughout February.

The video above features The Lemon Project at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The Project is named for Lemon, a man who was once enslaved by William & Mary.

To learn more about The Lemon Project, click here.

The Lemon Project is hosting its annual symposium in March focusing on The Lives of Black Men Past, Present, and Future. Click here for more information.

For other upcoming Lemon Project events, click here.