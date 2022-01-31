Norfolk Botanical Garden celebrating Black History Month with free, weekly one-day admission throughout February

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Botanical Garden is celebrating Black History Month with free admission every Thursday all throughout the month of February.

Norfolk Botanical Garden has a long history with humble beginnings. Last year, the Garden celebrated the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.

Community members are invited to explore the Garden’s 175 acres. Stunning blooming orchids and tropical plants in the Tropical Display House are a must-see during your visit.



You can also bring your bike anytime in February to enjoy some nice days exploring the Garden’s seven miles of paved pathways.



The Marigold & Honey Café opens on Feb. 1 with a winter-inspired menu to nourish and delight guests.