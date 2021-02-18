Nauticus celebrates Black History Month with ‘Afrofuturism’ events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Nauticus announced it is hosting “Afrofuturism” — the merging of Black history and culture with science fiction, science, technology, and art — as a way to celebrate Black History Month.

The Afrofuturism celebration weekend will take place from February 26 until February 28, preceded by a special series of free virtual programs.

During the exhibition, a series of signature events will spotlight the science, literature, and art of Afrofuturism, including a panel discussion with three renowned Afrofuturism creators.

“The programming lauds Afrofuturism innovators who have dared us to dream bigger and recognizes leading Black environmental and sustainable scientists,” Nauticus officials said in a statement released.

Schedule of Events:

February 21 at 10:30 a.m.: Curious Kids STEMulating Activities – Melt the Rainbow! (Virtual -FREE) Combine science, art, and upcycling with this colorful activity. Make your own Afrofuturism-inspired poster by melting and cooling crayons! Register here by Saturday, Feb. 20, to reserve your spot. Recommended ages 5-12 and families.

February 23 at 3:30 p.m.: Afrofuturism; Inspiring Us to Dream Bigger (Virtual – FREE) How has Afrofuturism inspired scientists and creatives to dream bigger and imagine themselves limitless? Join Nauticus and a panel of experts on the Nauticus Facebook page or Zoom Webinar . Leading Afrofuturism panelists include: Ytasha Womack , Author, Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci-Fi and Fantasy Culture Kemi Layeni , Artist & Founder, Blooming While Black Cheyney McKnight , Artist, Educator & Founder, Not Your Momma’s History

February 26 – 28: Afrofuturism Weekend Celebration (Discounted Admission to $7.57 + tax) A variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) based activities, crafts, and programs with an Afrofuturism theme will be presented inside Nauticus and on the Battleship Wisconsin. National Geographic’s Planet or Plastic? exhibition is included with admission. No other discounts apply. Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin admission is $7.57 for adults or children.

Officials say that capacity will be limited to 30 percent and will be monitored. In support of a touch-free payment process, online ticket purchases are encouraged. Masks are required for visitors ages 5 and up.

To learn more, visit Nauticus.org/afrofuturism.