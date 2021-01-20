Mariners’ Museum and Park hosts Black History Month series

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Black History Month is around the corner and the Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News has an extensive list of new virtual programming to share with the Hampton Roads Community.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Mariners’ is offering a variety of virtual programs focusing on the rich history and culture of Black, African and African American people who helped shape the world.

The programs include an evening lecture with Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a distinguished author and current dean of the College of Liberal Arts and history professor at Norfolk State University.

Since going virtual last October, the Maritime Mondays program has been bridging oceans and borders with fascinating stories for all ages. Now, the museum’s Black History Month series will introduce three new programs.

Hidden Figures will give names, agency, and interpretation of the unidentified Black people depicted in the Museum’s image collection.

“We have a tremendous number of photos, but we want to put the names to those people in our photos. We even have some from the building of our museum in the 1930’s,” said Wisteria Perry, who is with the Mariners’ Museum’s Interpretation Department.

The second new program series will highlight Africa’s kingdoms and maritime cultures.

The third program focuses on the waterways of Africa.

“As we started diving in, we found groups across the continent that have some kind of ties to the waters, whether it’s a river or lake or oceans across itself. We’re looking at how the people have interacted with those waterways,” said Perry.

All virtual programs and lectures are free, and scheduled for Eastern Time Zone. Advance registration is necessary and requires attendees to have a personal Zoom account. For more information, visit MarinersMuseum.org/blackhistory.