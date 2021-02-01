Gov. Northam recognizes Black History Month, invites Virginians to participate in month’s events

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation in honor of the start of Black History Month, and is asking Virginians to reflect on contributions of Black Americans in observance of the month.

This year’s nationwide theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

There are multiple events throughout February, some hosted by the Northam administration, and others by community organizations.

Northam issued a statement on Black History Month: “Black history is American history and should be acknowledged and celebrated continuously as fundamental to the strength and diversity of our Commonwealth and our country. The celebration of Black History Month provides an important opportunity to tell a more accurate and comprehensive story of our past and honor the legacy of countless Black Americans that have shaped our history.

“As we continue working to build a more inclusive, equitable, and just future for all, we must also reaffirm our commitment to lifting up the people and places that for too long have been marginalized or forgotten. From business and science to sports and the arts, I encourage Virginians to find ways to recognize the many contributions and achievements of African Americans, not just during the month of February, but every month of the year.”

This year is the 85th Black History Month. The month was originally created by Virginia historian and native Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926 and called Negro History Week.

A list of Black History Month events in Virginia can be found here.

Click here to view a video from the Virginia Tourism Corporation that highlights artists, exhibits, and events that celebrate Black History in Virginia.