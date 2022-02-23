Celebrate Black History Month on Scotland Street in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As Black History Month comes to an end, the Williamsburg Truth and Reconciliation Committee is hosting an event to honor Black culture.

The event, held on February 27 at 2 p.m. on Scotland Street, is meant to honor the Black ancestors and culture. There will also be a focus on celebrating the future.

Event organizers say there will be performers on African drums, as well as an area of remembrance where attendees are encouraged to place ribbons or pieces of paper with an ancestor’s name or a notable quote.

Officials from the Williamsburg Truth and Reconciliation Committee hope the event will also allow the public to get to know them and their committee’s mission.