Black History Month 2022 | Local events and gatherings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — February is Black History Month and numerous organizations and community members throughout Hampton Roads are hosting events and gatherings to reflect on African American heritage and culture.

Hampton

The Hampton History Museum will host a virtual book launch event on Monday, Feb. 7, for “A House Built By Slaves,” written by Christopher Newport University professor Jonathan White. The non-fiction book explores how Abraham Lincoln became the first president to engage African-American citizens who had come to the White House to exercise the First Amendment right to petition the government. The museum’s Facebook livestream is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. After the livestream on Facebook, the presentation will be posted on the museum’s website.

Newport News

The Mariners’ Museum and Park has kicked off its celebration of Black History Month. Special programming will cover a wide range of interesting topics suited for children and adults.

Saturday, February 5, 2022

African Maritime Collage

In Person ($1; free for Members) • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A family-friendly event where Mariners of all ages can create a collage using African fabrics, found objects, embellishments, and photographs from the Museum Collections.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Speakers’ Bureau – Doris “Dorie” Miller: An American Hero

Virtual (free) • 1 p.m.

Learn the heroic story of the African American sailor who stepped up and defended his country when Pearl Harbor was attacked from Museum docent Ed Moore.

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Evening Lecture – Emphatically, the Black Man’s President: African Americans and Abraham Lincoln

In Person (free for Members; $10 for guests) and Livestreamed (free) • 7 p.m.

Encounter the remarkable story of Abraham Lincoln and the Black community during the crucible of the Civil War with Jonathan White, associate professor of American Studies at Christopher Newport University.

Friday, February 18, 2022

Civil War Lecture

The Honorable Robert Smalls

In Person ($1; free for Members) and Livestreamed (free) • 12 p.m.

Hear from author and historian John V. Quarstein as he presents the incredible story of Robert Smalls, who was born enslaved but became known as a recognized political leader and advocate for African American rights.

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures: The Nilotic People

Virtual (free) • 1 p.m.

Learn about the Indigenous people of the Nile Valley in Africa from Erika Cosme, the Museum’s content and interpretation developer.

Friday, February 25, 2022

Hampton Roads History Lecture

Harriet Buss: Educator of Freed People

In Person ($1; free for Members) and Livestreamed (free) • 12 p.m.

Join Lydia Davis Hester, the Museum’s history educator, as she shares the story of Harriet Buss who taught formerly enslaved African Americans in Norfolk and other Southern cities after the Civil War.

Saturday, February 26, 2022

From the Motherland: The Legends and Tales of Africa

In Person ($1; free for Members) • 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Virtual (free) • 1 p.m.

Travel along with Wisteria Perry and Erika Cosme from the Museum’s Interpretation team as the pair provides fascinating stories of African cultures that continue to be told in today’s pop culture through literature, movies, and television.

Norfolk

Norfolk Botanical Garden: The Garden is celebrating Black History Month with free admission every Thursday all throughout the month of February. Community members are invited to explore the Garden’s 175 acres.



Suffolk

“Black Joy in the Outdoors” Suffolk city officials are aiming to bring community members together with a series of outdoor activities including cycling, hiking, and archery. The programs are open to the public and are free to attend. Advanced registration is required and can be done HERE

