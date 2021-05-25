Current swimming advisories in Hampton Roads

ACTIVE ADVISORY:

The Norfolk Department of Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for East Community Beach in Ocean View.



Officials say water testing conducted Monday, May 24, revealed enterococci bacteria levels in the area exceeding State Water Quality Standards. Signs have been posted to alert the public of the advisory.



Health officials say they will continue testing beach water and will remove posted signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

While the enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.



Health officials added that residents swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

For further information, call the Environmental Health Division, Norfolk Department of Public Health, at 757-683-2712.

Swimming and other recreational activities in contaminated water can make people ill.

Swimming advisories are typically issued when water sample results exceed the State Water Quality Standard for bacteria in natural waters. State health agencies may also issue advisories after pollution incidents such as sewer overflows, chemical spills, or major storm events.

An advisory doesn’t close the water to swimmers — it just warns you that you face elevated risk. The risk is especially elevated for children, who are more likely to swallow the water, or those who have open wounds or weakened immune systems.

