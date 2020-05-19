Swimming advisory issued for four Norfolk beaches

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – These area beaches in Norfolk are currently under swimming advisories due to unsafe levels of bacteria:

Ocean View Park

Sarah Constant

10th View

13th View beaches.

Water testing conducted Monday revealed enterococci bacteria levels at these sites exceed State Water Quality Standards.

Signs have been posted to alert the public of the advisories. Health officials will continue testing the water at these beaches and will remove the posted signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards.

No one should be swimming at Norfolk beaches anyway.

Currently, Norfolk beaches are closed to all activities, except fishing and exercise in compliance with Governor Northam’s Executive Order 55.

On Monday, Northam announced that only the beach at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will be allowed to reopen this upcoming Friday – but with restrictions. Click here for details.

Swimming and other recreational activities in contaminated water can make people ill.

Swimming advisories are typically issued when water sample results exceed the State Water Quality Standard for bacteria in natural waters. State health agencies may also issue advisories after pollution incidents such as sewer overflows, chemical spills, or major storm events.

