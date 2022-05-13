Bayou Bon Vivant

Celebrate Cajun music, food, and art with WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 at the Bayou Bon Vivant! The vibrant spirit of Louisiana comes to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront for this weekend-long party. Indulge in the tastes, tunes, and traditions of the Crescent City at the Bayou Bon Vivant 

Friday: 12 Noon – 10pm 
Saturday: 12 Noon -10pm 
Sunday: 12 Noon – 6pm 

Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront 

Onsite WAVY-TV 10 Talent: 

Friday: 12p-5p

Michelle Wolf
Jeff Edmondson
Steve Fundaro

Saturday: 12p-5p

Aesia Toliver
Brett Hall

Sunday: 12p-5p

Stephanie Hudson
Jon Dowding

