Celebrate Cajun music, food, and art with WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 at the Bayou Bon Vivant! The vibrant spirit of Louisiana comes to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront for this weekend-long party. Indulge in the tastes, tunes, and traditions of the Crescent City at the Bayou Bon Vivant

Bayou Bon Vivant

Friday: 12 Noon – 10pm

Saturday: 12 Noon -10pm

Sunday: 12 Noon – 6pm

Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront

For more info and to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE



Onsite WAVY-TV 10 Talent: