Celebrate Cajun music, food, and art with WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 at the Bayou Bon Vivant! The vibrant spirit of Louisiana comes to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront for this weekend-long party. Indulge in the tastes, tunes, and traditions of the Crescent City at the Bayou Bon Vivant
Bayou Bon Vivant
Friday: 12 Noon – 10pm
Saturday: 12 Noon -10pm
Sunday: 12 Noon – 6pm
Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront
For more info and to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE
Onsite WAVY-TV 10 Talent:
Friday: 12p-5p
Saturday: 12p-5p
Sunday: 12p-5p
|
Michelle Wolf
|
Jeff Edmondson
|
Steve Fundaro
Saturday: 12p-5p
|
Aesia Toliver
|
Brett Hall
Sunday: 12p-5p
|
Stephanie Hudson
|
Jon Dowding