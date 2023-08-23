Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
68°
Sign Up
Norfolk
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election Headquarters
10 On Your Side
Press Releases
Virginia Lottery
Opioid Addiction
Back to School Guide
Operation School Supplies
Top Stories
After months of disagreement, lawmakers expect budget …
Video
Top Stories
Inmate dies by suicide at Virginia Beach Correctional …
North Carolina reports record visitor spending in …
Video
19 officers to graduate from NNPD Academy
9 displaced after house fire on Burton Station Rd.
Video
Watch Now
Live Breaking News
LIVE: WAVY Digital Desk
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Live Weather Cameras
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
Weather Explainers
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Traffic Flow Map
Gas Prices
Fueling the Facts
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Taking Back the Community
Unsolved
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
High School Sports
NFL
Sports Illustrated
Washington Huddle
World Cup Soccer Schedule
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Dream-Remodels
Entertainment
Financial Literacy
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Living Local
Back to School | 2023
Clear the Shelters
Event Calendar
An Evening of Hope
Summer Camp Guide
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY News Mobile App
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Please enter a search term.
Back to School Photo Match Game
Trending Stories
Mom who drove car into pond says she didn’t remember …
Victim’s ‘best friend’ charged in NN shooting death
Marshals: Franklin murder suspect on lam getting …
Mental health facility broken into after grand opening
Inmate dies by suicide at VB Correctional Center
Investigations
Atty. files lawsuit against four Chesapeake officers
Leadership to announce closure of HRRJ, email shows
Records: 2 ammo brands used in NN triple homicide
View All Investigations