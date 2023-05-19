Lamborghini in March revealed the Revuelto, the automaker’s latest V-12 supercar and its first with plug-in hybrid technology.

The Revuelto isn’t a simple update of its predecessor, the Aventador, but a ground-up redesign that in addition to electrification includes a new carbon-fiber tub, a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a new V-12. The engine, still with a 6.5-liter displacement, is only the third V-12 in Lamborghini’s 60-year history.

Lamborghini’s plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, also needed to be upgraded to accommodate production of the Revuelto, as described in this video recently released by Lamborghini. The upgrades included adding 1.8 million square feet to the location, for example to house new facilities for production of electric motors and batteries, as well as additional test areas. In one test, each electric motor undergoes a load test that simulates a high-speed run at Italy’s Nardo test track.

More automation has also been introduced to the production process, including autonomous sleds that move vehicles between assembly stations.

An overview of the production process is featured in a video released by Lamborghini on Thursday.

“To produce the Revuelto, we understood that we had to go above and beyond,” Ranieri Niccoli, Lamborghini’s chief manufacturing officer, said in a statement. “We raised the bar to produce it, creating what we call Manifattura Lamborghini Next Level, a production system with people always at its core but which we have adapted to a much more complex product and to processes we haven’t used before.”

The video, which is in Italian but has English subtitles, details the processes Lamborghini uses in its leather shop, to make the many carbon-fiber components, and for quality control, in addition to the electric motor testing. The carbon-fiber structure of the car has 20% more torsional stiffness than the Aventador and 10% less weight.

The Revuelto generates a peak 1,000 hp from its V-12 and trio of electric motors (two at the front axle and one integrated with the rear-mounted transmission), which Lamborghini says will see the car accelerate to 62 mph in only 2.5 seconds and eventually top out at 218 mph.

Pricing starts close to 500,000 euros (approximately $540,000) and deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Check out the video above for more about how the Revuelto goes together.

