The Volkswagen Touareg bowed out of the U.S. after 2017, with VW filling the gap with the more affordable Atlas.

However, a redesigned third-generation Touareg has been on sale overseas since 2018, and now it has come in for a mid-cycle update.

There’s new styling front and rear, including the addition of a light strip at the front and more advanced matrix LED headlights boasting a brighter and more precisely controlled light beam. The headlights feature 38,400 micro LEDs combined, helping to create what VW describes as a light carpet covering the vehicle’s lane. The VW logo at the rear is also illuminated.

Inside, the mid-size SUV benefits from softer materials for areas such as the armrests and center console panels, in addition to tech updates that include wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an improved navigation system featuring lane-precise guidance and high-resolution HD maps. VW said the voice activation has also been improved.

2024 Volkswagen Touareg 2024 Volkswagen Touareg 2024 Volkswagen Touareg

When it comes to mechanical updates, the engineers revised the suspension in order for it to deliver a better balance between comfort and performance. A new roof load sensor has also been added to adjust chassis systems including the electronic stability to account for extra weight when carrying items above.

Up to five powertrains are available, depending on the market, all paired with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The range-topping option is found in the Touareg R eHybrid grade. It consists of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 paired with a single electric motor for a combined output of 455 hp.

The updated Touareg starts deliveries later this year in markets where the nameplate is still offered. There are currently no plans to reintroduce it to the U.S. However, the Touareg is the same under the skin as the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne, and both these models are also being updated. The updated Cayenne, which arrives this summer as a 2024 model, has already been revealed, while the updated Q7 is still out testing.

