Ford offered up the rights to the first customer example of its redesigned 2024 Mustang via a charity auction over the weekend, and the final bid came in at $565,000.

The sale took place at Barrett-Jackson’s annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and all proceeds are to be donated to JDRF, a charity that supports the fight against diabetes. The auction also saw the sale of the rights to the first 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

The first of the new seventh-generation Mustangs, the car with a VIN ending in 001, is confirmed to be a Mustang GT. It hasn’t been built so the winning bidder still has the chance to configure the car to their liking.

Ford also sold the rights to first examples of the most recent Shelby GT500, Mach 1, and Bullitt via charity auctions. It’s not unusual for bids to enter seven-figure territory during such sales, so the latest bid is more on the conservative side. For example, the rights to the first 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 sold for $1.1 million back in 2019.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2024 Ford Mustang

Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang last September. It lands in showrooms this summer, in EcoBoost, GT, and the new Dark Horse grade. The EcoBoost comes with a 315-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4, while the GT offers a 5.0-liter V-8 with 480 hp in standard guise or 486 hp with an available active exhaust option. The Dark Horse shares the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V-8 but gets a 500-hp tune. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

Pricing information will be released closer to the market launch.

Other highlights of the recent Barrett-Jackson included a one-off Ferrari F40 in Nardo Gray that sold for $2.75 million, as well as a pair of Ford GT Carbon Series supercars that each sold for $1.32 million.

