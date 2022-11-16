Porsche on Monday named Nick Tandy and Frédéric Makowiecki as drivers for its 2023 Porsche 963 LMDh campaign, completing the 10-driver lineup for the automaker’s return to top-level endurance racing.

The campaign will see Porsche enter its new 963 race car into both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, in the premier Hypercar and GTP classes, respectively.

Tandy previously drove for Porsche in LMP1 and GT competition, and returns to the squad after a two-year break. The highlight of his career is a win in the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans behind the wheel of Porsche’s 919 Hybrid LMP1. He’s also won 24-hour races at Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps, and the Nürburgring.

Makowiecki already drives for Porsche in GT competition and has helped develop the 963 from its earliest days on the track.

2023 Porsche 963 LMDh race car tests at Daytona International Speedway

Previously confirmed drivers include U.S. driver Dane Cameron and former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr, as well as Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Kévin Estre, Mathieu Jaminet, André Lotterer, and Laurens Vanthoor.

Unveiled in June at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 963 is the first of a new generation of top-level endurance racers built to LMDh regulations. The cars will compete alongside similar cars built to existing LMH regulations, with Balance of Performance rules to ensure an even playing field.

In line with LMDh regulations, the hybrid powertrain in Porsche’s 963 can generate at any time a maximum output of around 670 hp. The internal combustion component is a twin-turbo 4.6-liter V-8 related to the engine that powered the 918 Spyder hypercar.

Porsche is running its LMDh campaign with Team Penske, under the banner Porsche Penske Motorsport. The squad is based out of Penske’s headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, the same site where Penske oversees its IndyCar and NASCAR campaigns.

