For a whole generation of drivers, the name MG conjures images of lightweight, two-seat roadsters. They might not have worked every day and might have leaked like a colander whenever it rained, but when they worked they were a load of fun.

However, following the rescue of the brand in 2006 by Chinese automaker SAIC, MG has focused on more profitable segments like crossovers and hatchbacks. Those efforts have paid off as MG now has the capacity to return to its sports car roots, starting with an electric roadster dubbed the Cyberster.

The car was previewed by a concept of the same name in 2021, and teased in production guise a year later. Now we have our first look at the car via photos dug up by Motor1 on the website of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The photos confirm the production model’s name as Cyberster, and shows the car will feature a soft-top roof, as well as arrow-shaped taillights that MG featured on the Cyberster concept. The clean lines and proportions also make the car look like a spiritual successor to MG’s last roadster, the TF.

MG Cyberster

According to information published with the photos, the Cyberster features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain capable of delivering a peak 536 hp. The published top speed is 124 mph and the curb weight a relatively light—for an electric car—figure of 4,376 pounds. No battery details were published.

MG in 2022 revealed a modular platform for electric vehicles, which the company said was capable of supporting sports cars. It’s likely the new platform, known as the MSP (Modular Scalable Platform), underpins the Cyberster.

The Cyberster is expected to start sales around 2024, in markets where MG operates. It is unlikely to reach the U.S. given MG’s absence in these parts, but another company plans to offer electric MG sports cars here. A British firm is building replica MGBs powered by batteries, and left-hand-drive versions are in the pipeline.

