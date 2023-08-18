Lamborghinis are often celebrated for the loud noises of the V-10 and V-12 engines, but in a few years there will be some with quiet-running electric powertrains.

Lamborghini provided a taste of its first electric vehicle confirmed for launch in 2028 with the reveal of the Lanzador concept car on Friday at 2023 Monterey Car Week in California.

The concept is a high-riding coupe with 2+2 seats not unlike the Espada, a model that will celebrate its 60th anniversary when the production version of the Lanzador is due.

Lamborghini hasn’t said whether that production model will stick with the Lanzador name, but the company has confirmed it will form a fourth model line for the brand alongside the established supercar and SUV lines.

The specifics of the Lanzadar’s powertrain haven’t been detailed, as there will likely be advances in EV technology before the 2028 start of production. However, Lamborghini has confirmed an electric motor at each axle for all-wheel drive, as well as a peak output of more than one megawatt, or more than 1,341 hp.

The powertrain will be able to distribute the necessary or desired torque to the front or rear axles within milliseconds, and also between the rear wheels. The powertrain will also be able to precisely control the spin of each wheel, which will help to deliver a high level of control, even on particularly winding roads.

Further enhancing the driving experience will be active aerodynamics, active suspension, rear-wheel steering, and new driving dynamics control software relying on sensors fitted to the vehicle.

“The combination of these systems raises the driving behavior of the concept car to a new level compared to a super sports car with a combustion engine: it is an electric, super-intelligent ultra GT,” Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s R&D chief, said in a statement.

Lamborghini Lanzador concept Lamborghini Lanzador concept Lamborghini Lanzador concept

As for range, Federico Foschini, Lamborghini’s sales and marketing chief, told Motor Authority in April the vehicle will have at least 300 miles of range and comfy rear seats big enough for adults.

For the interior design, Lamborghini has integrated a pair of screens into the dash, one serving as a digital instrument cluster and another as a display for the front passenger. The two front seats are split by a center console that looks like it flows out of the dash, and in the center is a dial for selecting the different drive modes.

Sustainable or recycled materials are used wherever possible, including wool, leather, and a material made from old fishing nets. The use of recycled materials extends to some of the carbon-composite materials found on the car, Lamborghini said.

Production will take place at the company’s plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, which will be expanded to accommodate the additional volume and new production process required, Lamborghini said.

