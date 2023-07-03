Famous Ferrari collector David Lee has returned to “Jay Leno’s Garage” with one of the latest creations from the Ferrari stable, the 2023 296 GTB supercar.

The 296 GTB coupe debuted in 2021 as Ferrari’s entry-level mid-engine car, and in 2022 spawned a 296 GTS convertible sibling.

Lee has one of the first 296 GTBs in the country, a stunning example finished in Giallo Modena and enhanced with silver accents, including silver racing stripes. The stripes are part of the available Assetto Fiorano package, which for the 296 GTB helps save about 33 pounds thanks to lighter door panels, various carbon-fiber pieces, and a Lexan rear windscreen. It also adds adjustable Multimatic shocks, additional aero elements, and super-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

It doesn’t add any extra power, though. Each 296 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Peak output is 818 hp, and drive goes only to the rear wheels. Ferrari quotes 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 205 mph. A 7.5-kwh battery also makes a small electric range possible.

Both Leno and Lee are impressed with the smaller size of the 296 compared to Ferrari’s other mid-engine model, the SF90, which Lee describes in the video as taking up the whole lane. This is especially true in areas with narrow roads, like Ferrari’s Italian home. Both Leno and Lee also agree that the 296 is one of the most fun-to-drive Ferraris in the current fleet.

The 296 line is the direct replacement to the F8 line, which traces its roots back to the 458 Italia launched more than a decade ago. While the F8 Tributo has ended production, the F8 Spider is still being built but will also bow out shortly. At that point, Ferrari will no longer have a mid-engine car devoid of electrification.

Ferrari has also launched a 296 GT3 race car as the replacement for the 488 GT3. It competes in events such as the IMSA SportsCar Championship and SRO Endurance Cup.

Check out the video above for more on the 296 GTB and to see and hear it in action.

Related Articles