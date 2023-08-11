The Fisker Ronin electric convertible will have supercar-like exclusivity to match its supercar-like $385,000 price.

Fisker unveiled the Ronin alongside prototypes of other future models at its inaugural Product Vision Day, but is now filling in some additional details, including launch timing and production volumes. The company is targeting late 2025 for the start of deliveries, and will only produce 999 examples. Reservations opened August 3, with customers able to place a $2,000 deposit for the first reservation and a $1,000 deposit for the second reservation.

Customers will get a three-motor powertrain generating more than 1,000 hp, getting the Ronin from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds, Fisker announced at the Ronin’s unveiling. The company also said the Ronin—named after the John Frankenheimer film of the same name, which featured several memorable car chases—will have up to 600 miles of range and a 170-mph top speed.

Fisker Ronin

Perhaps more remarkably for a convertible, Fisker claims the retractable-hardtop Ronin will be able to accommodate five people with “exceptional cargo capacity.” The carbon-fiber roof will likely take up some trunk space when folded, but that will be made up somewhat by a frunk.

Small rear-hinged butterfly doors and front scissor doors are designed to provide easy access to both rows of seats. The front doors are opened by swiping a hand or using a smartphone, while a single door handle extends to open the rear doors. All doors can be opened remotely by smartphone, and the roof can be retracted this way as well.

The Ronin is based on an aluminum space frame with integrated battery cells. Fisker will offer 23-inch carbon-fiber wheels, along with a 17.1-inch touchscreen.

Fisker Ronin

The Ronin was one of three prototypes unveiled by Fisker at its Product Vision Day event, along with the Force E off-road package for the Ocean crossover. The others included the Alaska pickup truck, based on the same Magna-sourced platform as the Ocean, and the Pear urban runabout.

The other new models are also scheduled to arrive in 2025, with the Pear arriving earlier in the year with a targeted $29,900 base price before federal incentives. Production is slated to take place at Foxconn’s Ohio factory, although as of early August an agreement reportedly hadn’t been finalized.

