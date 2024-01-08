Volkswagen will reveal an updated version of its Golf compact car later this month, and the automaker used 2024 CES currently underway in Las Vegas to reveal some of the planned technology updates.

The hightlight is the introduction of the ChatGPT AI system to enhance VW’s IDA voice assistant. VW worked with technology company Carence to integrate ChatGPT into its vehicles’ operating system and said the popular chatbot will become a standard feature in some markets starting in the second quarter of 2024.

With the prompt, “Hello IDA,” vehicle occupants will be able to use a combination of a vehicle’s own voice assistant and ChatGPT to control some of the vehicle functions, such as media, navigation, and climate settings, as well as to answer general knowledge questions. The capabilities will be continuously expanded, VW said.

Initial models to receive the system will be the updated Golf, as well as the ID.7, ID.5, ID.4, ID.3, new Tiguan, and new Passat. VW said the feature is still being considered for the U.S. and more details about its availability will be announced in due course.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI prototype 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI prototype 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI prototype

For anyone concerned about the potential for their personal data to be exposed, VW said ChatGPT doesn’t gain access to any vehicle data, and questions and answers are deleted immediately after use.

The updated Golf is expected to reach the U.S. later this year as a 2025 model. Once again the U.S. is only likely to receive the sporty Golf GTI and Golf R grades.

VW presented a camouflaged prototype of the updated Golf GTI at CES. The prototype reveals minor styling changes like a revised front fascia, as well as a revised dash with a larger infotainment screen.

For the full updated Golf range, VW has promised new powertrains, new electronic driver-assist features, and next-generation software systems, including a new infotainment system.

Buyers looking for electric power will have to wait until the Golf’s next redesign. VW last September confirmed the next Golf will be an electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group’s upcoming SSP modular platform. It means the Golf GTI and Golf R will also likely be EVs in their next iterations, so fans better start preparing to bid farewell to the idea of a gas engine in those cars. They have some time, as the SSP platform will be ready around 2028.

