As part of a mid-cycle refresh, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata gains a futuristic look for the full lineup—including the sporty N Line model.

After debuting the refreshed Sonata in March, Hyundai showed the 2024 Sonata N Line version of the midsize sedan and provided more details on this updated version of its family four-door.

As previously shown, the 2024 Sonata’s updated exterior sports new front and rear ends, with a visor-like light bar and wide grille and air intakes at the front, following the styling of the 2024 Kona. Out back, a new black panel with a textured finish sits beneath full-width taillights. Every Sonata also gets a rear spoiler, contributing to what Hyundai claims are improved aerodynamics.

2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line

Launched for the 2021 model year, one model year after the rest of the current-generation Sonata lineup, the current Sonata N Line gets some subtle styling markers to convey added sportiness. That will also be the case for the refreshed 2024 model, which gets quad exhaust tips and model-specific double five-spoke 19-inch wheels.

Like the current version, the 2024 Sonata N Line is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo-4 engine. Hyundai hasn’t released specs, but for reference the current Sonata N Line produces 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line

The rest of the powertrain lineup includes a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 for most other grades, and a 2.0-liter inline-4 coupled to a hybrid system in the Sonata Hybrid. For 2024, the Sonata also adds optional all-wheel drive for the first time, although it’s unclear which models will get it.

Inside, 2024 Sonata models can be equipped with a curved display consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen in one housing. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will now be available on all models, along with over-the-air update (OTA) capability.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata goes on sale in the U.S. this winter. Pricing will be revealed closer to that time.

