Hot on the heels of the reveal of the updated 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD last week comes the reveal of the heavy-duty pickup truck’s plusher GMC Sierra HD sibling.

The updated Sierra HD also arrives for the 2024 model year, and brings with it more technology, performance, and luxury, as well as improved off-road capability.

There’s revised styling inside and out, plus extra grunt from the available diesel, but the big news is the addition of a new Denali Ultimate luxury grade and eventually an AT4X off-road grade. Details on the AT4X will be announced at a later date.

2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4X

You’ll easily spot the updated Sierra HD by its revised front section which sports new headlights, a new grille design (with various finishes), and a new lower fascia. There are also new wheel designs for certain grades, as well as new colors.

Inside, the designers have differentiated the lower SLE and SLT grades with the AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate through the use of materials, including full-grain leather and open-pore wood on some of the higher grades. The Denali Ultimate gets all of the goodies including leather on the seats and door panels, 16-way power adjustable and massaging front seats, Kicker audio with etched stainless-steel speaker grilles, a power sunroof, and a color head-up display.

All Sierra HDs feature a 13.4-inch infotainment screen, while a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster can be added. The infotainment screen, which features touch control, can be configured with a split-screen view, where, for example, you can have the navigation running on one part of the screen and your music player on the other.

2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate

Plenty of electric driver-assist features are also included, either as standard or available. Many of these are for towing, including a new adaptive cruise control with towing function. The system accounts for additional drag and increased braking distances when towing a trailer. There’s also a warning for when the vehicle’s gross combined weight rating is exceeded, an extended distance for the blind-spot monitors for towing, and an updated Transparent Trailer feature that now works with with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers.

Powertrain options include a 6.6-liter V-8 with 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque, and a maximum towing capacity of 17,370 lb, as well as a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 with 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque, and maximum towing capacity of 36,000 lb. The 36,000-lb figure is for the 3500HD. It drops to 22,500 lb for the 2500HD. In addition to extra performance from the diesel compared to previous model year’s 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque, we’re told the engine also has improved low-end torque. A 10-speed auto is now standard across the range.

The updated Sierra HD arrives at dealerships in early 2023, though the AT4X will be delayed until later that year. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

