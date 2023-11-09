The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang has only just sailed into showrooms but Ford is already rolling out the first special treatments.

The automaker on Thursday revealed the car’s California Special package ahead of the formal debut at next week’s 2023 Los Angeles auto show. The package costs $1,995 and can be added to the Mustang GT Premium grade, on either the coupe or convertible.

The California Special treament dates back to the original Mustang. It was introduced for the 1968 model year as a dealer special inspired by a 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype. Called the Mustang GT/CS originally, the car came with a blacked-out grille, fog lamps, and a side racing stripe that ended ahead of a rear fender scoop.

The modern package gives a nod to the original car with a blacked-out grille and side stripes. There are differences, though. There’s no side scoop on the rear fender, which Ford did offer on its previous California Special, and there are also bright blue accents in a color known as Rave Blue. The blue accents extend to the standard 19-inch wheels which come in two designs.

2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special

The blue accents continue into the interior, where they are joined by black trim that includes leather for the seats. Contrast stitching consists of a mix of blue and gray threads. Completing the package are custom badges and floor mats.

The Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V-8, which can be ordered with either a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, has been left untouched. The engine makes makes 480 hp as standard or 486 hp with an available active exhaust system that costs $1,225.

Buyers seeking more performance can look forward to a factory supercharger upgrade that Ford announced earlier this month at the 2023 SEMA show. It’s still being developed but Ford said to expect at least 800 hp. There’s no word on pricing but a similar upgrade for the previous-generation Mustang cost $8,500.

The L.A. auto show starts Nov. 16 but interested buyers can already place an order for the California Special package via Ford’s website.

