Alfa Romeo’s Quadrifoglio performance brand turns 100 this year—the exact date is April 15—and the automaker has a number of celebrations planned.

Among the celebrations is the launch of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario special editions, which were revealed on Thursday.

Just 100 examples of each will be built for worldwide sale and order books open this spring. Alfa Romeo hasn’t revealed pricing and also hasn’t said how many will reach the U.S.

Special touches on the outside include unique badges, gold-colored brake calipers, and carbon fiber for the grille and side mirror caps. A similar theme is presented inside, with gold-colored contrast stitching on black leather and Alcantara trim, carbon-fiber accents, and a “100” script on the dash.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario

No change has been made to the powertrains. Both cars pack a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 good for 505 hp, and both carry on a proud tradition by bearing the Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) logo.

Deliveries start in the third quarter of 2023.

The Quadrifoglio performance brand was born at the 1923 Targa Florio, when Ugo Sivocci won the race in an Alfa Romeo RL, which wore the brand’s four-leaf clover symbol for the first time. Ever since then, this symbol has been applied to all of the more sporting machines in the Alfa Romeo stable, and Alfa Romeo has an updated version of the logo to mark this year’s 100th anniversary.

