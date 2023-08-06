(iSeeCars) — Used car pricing appears to be stabilizing, with overall prices down 3.6 percent year-over-year in June, according to a new iSeeCars.com study. This follows price drops of 2.9 percent in May and 3.6 percent in April, along with drops of 6 to 8 percent from January to March.

But used electric vehicle prices are collapsing even as overall used car prices stabilize. June saw used EV prices drop 29.5 percent from a year earlier, after falling 28.9 percent in May, 24 percent in April, and 16.8 percent in March. iSeeCars analyzed over 1.8 million 1- to 5-year-old used cars to identify the latest used car pricing trends.

“A year ago, used EV prices were on the upswing, rising faster than the average used car,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Electric vehicle prices are now falling at nearly 10 times the rate of the average used vehicle, reflecting a clear shift in EV supply and demand.”

Year-over-Year Change in 1-5 Year-Old Used Car Prices – iSeeCars Study Month Average Used Car Price Year-over-Year $ Price Difference Year-over-Year % Price Difference June 2023 $32,811 -$1,237 -3.6% May 2023 $33,277 -$993 -2.9% April 2023 $32,928 -$1,245 -3.6% March 2023 $32,182 -$2,106 -6.1% Feb. 2023 $32,026 -$2,929 -8.4% Jan. 2023 $32,265 -$3,058 -8.7%

“Used car prices have stabilized recently, and were down less than 4 percent over the past 3 months,” said Brauer. “But used car prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels, and will likely stay in this elevated state throughout 2023.”

“Used electric vehicle prices are in a free-fall, dropping 15.7 percent since January and by an increasing amount every month so far in 2023,” said Brauer. “With Tesla cutting prices on new models its used EV values have tumbled. And because Tesla makes up the bulk of the used EV market the dramatic drop in Tesla values has impacted the entire category.”

Year-over-Year Change in 1-5 Year-Old Used EV Prices – iSeeCars Study Month Average Used Car Price Year-over-Year $ Price Difference Year-over-Year % Price Difference June 2023 $40,916 -$17,098 -29.5% May 2023 $41,419 -$16,800 -28.9% April 2023 $42,275 -$13,359 -24.0% March 2023 $43,694 -$8,850 -16.8% Feb. 2023 $45,885 -$7,323 -13.8% Jan. 2023 $48,557 -$4,695 -8.8%

“In Spring 2022 the war in Ukraine sent the cost of oil skyrocketing. Consumers saw electric vehicles as a safe haven from volatile gas prices,” said Brauer. “A year later fuel prices have stabilized, interest rates have risen, and shoppers are cautiously weighing their vehicle purchase options as they seek maximum value from their car-buying dollar. None of these factors contribute to electric vehicle demand.”

Used Cars With the Biggest Price Drops

The top models with the largest price drops include six hybrid and electric vehicles, led by Tesla’s models. “Tesla occupies three of the top four slots in used car price drops, with Nissan’s LEAF rounding out the top four and confirming the market’s shift away from older, high-volume electric vehicles,” said Brauer. “With so many newer EVs entering the market over the past two years cars like the Model 3, X, S, and LEAF are looking less competitive and less compelling.”

“We also see multiple Land Rovers and a Jaguar in this list, two brands that often struggle with resale value, especially when the market turns and used cars overall aren’t seeing the same demand they experienced for the past 3 years,” said Brauer.

Top 10 Used Cars With the Greatest Year-over-Year Price Drops (June 2022 vs. June 2023) – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average Price (June 2023) $ Price Change from June 2022 % Price Change from June 2022 1 Tesla Model 3 $37,023 -$16,258 -30.5% 2 Tesla Model X $70,158 -$18,980 -21.3% 3 Nissan LEAF $22,504 -$5,354 -19.2% 4 Tesla Model S $64,938 -$15,212 -19.0% 5 Land Rover Range Rover $75,481 -$17,095 -18.5% 6 Land Rover Range Rover Velar $46,269 -$9,783 -17.5% 7 Land Rover Discovery $40,986 -$8,255 -16.8% 8 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid $20,148 -$3,893 -16.2% 9 Jaguar E-PACE $33,213 -$6,401 -16.2% 10 BMW 5 Series (PHEV) $33,607 -$6,170 -15.5% National Average $32,811 -$1,237 -3.6%

Used Cars With the Biggest Price Gains

Despite the market’s overall pricing trend, not all used cars are dropping in value. Several premium models, along with the Chevrolet Suburban and Nissan Frontier, have gone up in value from June of 2022, confirming ongoing demand for performance models, SUVs, and trucks.

Top 10 Used Cars With the Greatest Year-over-Year Price Increases (June 2022 vs. June 2023) – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Average Price (June 2023) $ Price Change from June 2022 % Price Change from June 2022 1 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class $98,601 $12,352 14.3% 2 Fiat 500X $22,041 $1,336 6.5% 3 Chevrolet Suburban $53,554 $3,130 6.2% 4 Porsche 911 (Convertible) $129,076 $6,194 5.0% 5 Porsche 718 Cayman $86,651 $3,906 4.7% 6 GMC Yukon $58,188 $2,569 4.6% 7 Nissan Frontier $30,097 $1,248 4.3% 8 Porsche 718 Boxster $83,182 $3,406 4.3% 9 Volkswagen Golf GTI $29,077 $1,110 4.0% 10 BMW 2 Series $37,110 $1,376 3.8% National Average $32,811 -$1,237 -3.6%

Used Car Price Changes By City

Across the 50 largest US metro areas, all but three show an overall drop in prices from June of 2022. However, even in those three cities the Tesla Model 3 is the model with the largest year-over-year price drop, and it holds the same distinction in a total of 31 metro areas. The Model S and the Model X lost the most value in one city each. A Land Rover model lost the most value in six metro areas, reflecting its pricing nationally, while the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volkswagen Atlas led in two cities. An all-new GLC and highly revised Atlas were just introduced, likely contributing to the drop in used values for those models.

Average Used Car Price Changes By City (June 2023 vs. June 2022) – iSeeCars Study Rank Metro Area % Price Change from June 2022 $ Price Change from June 2022 Model with Largest Price Drop Model % Price Change from June 2022 Model $ Price Change from June 2022 1 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL -8.1% -$2,788 Land Rover Discovery -33.6% -$17,190 2 New York, NY -6.9% -$2,404 Tesla Model S -29.5% -$22,094 3 Jacksonville, FL -6.8% -$2,259 Land Rover Range Rover -33.3% -$32,476 4 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL -6.5% -$2,074 Tesla Model 3 -32.5% -$17,719 5 Houston, TX -6.4% -$2,260 Tesla Model 3 -27.2% -$13,732 6 Austin, TX -6.1% -$2,177 Land Rover Range Rover Sport -27.6% -$23,536 7 Las Vegas, NV -6.0% -$1,943 Tesla Model X -31.4% -$28,316 8 Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL -5.8% -$1,910 Tesla Model 3 -27.9% -$14,931 9 Pittsburgh, PA -5.5% -$1,812 Audi Q7 -17.7% -$7,952 10 Fresno-Visalia, CA -5.4% -$1,712 Tesla Model 3 -28.9% -$15,365 11 San Diego, CA -5.3% -$1,729 Tesla Model 3 -34.3% -$17,856 12 Kansas City, MO -5.0% -$1,718 Acura TLX -23.3% -$9,880 13 Atlanta, GA -4.9% -$1,726 Tesla Model 3 -32.4% -$17,405 14 Cincinnati, OH -4.7% -$1,481 Tesla Model 3 -29.1% -$15,794 15 Chicago, IL -4.5% -$1,559 Tesla Model 3 -31.8% -$17,082 16 Detroit, MI -4.3% -$1,414 Tesla Model 3 -33.2% -$19,704 17 Philadelphia, PA -4.1% -$1,364 Tesla Model 3 -32.6% -$17,989 18 Seattle-Tacoma, WA -3.8% -$1,402 Tesla Model 3 -31.1% -$16,838 19 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA -3.8% -$1,200 Volvo XC90 -16.5% -$7,917 20 Baltimore, MD -3.7% -$1,178 Tesla Model 3 -33.5% -$17,954 21 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) -3.7% -$1,246 Tesla Model 3 -32.2% -$16,832 National Average -3.6% -$1,237 Tesla Model 3 -30.5% -$16,258 22 Hartford & New Haven, CT -3.5% -$1,132 Land Rover Range Rover Sport -24.6% -$19,399 23 Los Angeles, CA -3.5% -$1,233 Tesla Model 3 -31.8% -$16,484 24 Oklahoma City, OK -3.4% -$1,110 Land Rover Range Rover Sport -28.9% -$23,902 25 Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM -3.3% -$1,129 Chevrolet Trax -13.8% -$3,224 26 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH -3.1% -$973 Tesla Model 3 -32.5% -$18,044 27 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA -3.0% -$1,022 Tesla Model 3 -29.9% -$16,075 28 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA -3.0% -$1,062 Tesla Model 3 -33.4% -$17,864 29 Charlotte, NC -2.8% -$947 Tesla Model 3 -25.2% -$13,413 30 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL -2.6% -$900 Tesla Model 3 -25.7% -$13,583 31 Boston, MA-Manchester, NH -2.6% -$890 Tesla Model 3 -29.1% -$15,314 32 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC -2.5% -$839 Mercedes-Benz GLC -26.8% -$13,045 33 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN -2.4% -$845 Tesla Model 3 -26.8% -$14,421 34 Phoenix, AZ -2.4% -$833 Tesla Model 3 -30.5% -$16,482 35 Denver, CO -2.3% -$834 Tesla Model 3 -32.3% -$17,590 36 St. Louis, MO -2.2% -$736 Subaru Crosstrek -17.5% -$5,149 37 Indianapolis, IN -2.2% -$704 Land Rover Range Rover Sport -31.0% -$29,169 38 Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA -2.1% -$701 Audi Q7 -24.7% -$12,618 39 Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI -2.1% -$683 Mercedes-Benz Glc -21.7% -$10,263 40 Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC -2.0% -$667 Chevrolet Camaro -22.3% -$9,771 41 Nashville, TN -1.8% -$620 Tesla Model 3 -36.9% -$19,076 42 Columbus, OH -1.7% -$532 Tesla Model 3 -26.6% -$14,553 43 Milwaukee, WI -1.7% -$544 Jaguar F-PACE -20.9% -$9,189 44 Louisville, KY -1.4% -$437 Volkswagen Atlas -18.8% -$7,451 45 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC -1.4% -$454 Tesla Model 3 -27.2% -$13,724 46 Portland, OR -0.6% -$219 Tesla Model 3 -34.9% -$18,831 47 Birmingham, AL -0.1% -$46 Volkswagen Atlas -15.0% -$5,699 48 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX 1.1% $374 Tesla Model 3 -30.8% -$16,730 49 Salt Lake City, UT 1.1% $386 Tesla Model 3 -27.4% -$13,971 50 San Antonio, TX 4.5% $1,421 Tesla Model 3 -25.0% -$13,046

“Used car prices are still well above pre-pandemic levels, but they’ve come off their highs from last year and should be relatively stable over the next 6 to 12 months,” said Karl Brauer. “Shoppers in need of a used car can find deals now, particularly on used Teslas, which have lost substantial value over the past 12 months.”

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.8 million 1- to 5-year-old used cars from June 2022 and 2023. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2022 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the last 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $396 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.