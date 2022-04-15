Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
54°
LIVE NOW
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm
Norfolk
54°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Investigative
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Russia Invasion of Ukraine
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Man following shooting at Parksley trailer park
Rabid raccoon found in Isle of Wight
NC GOP primary debate to be held next week
Abandoned sunken boat near VB restaurant removed
Gallery
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Live Web Cameras
Map Center
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Sports
Washington Commanders
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
VA Sports Hall of Fame
Celebrating Bruce Rader
Living Local
Event Calendar
Entertainment
Food
Crush Cancer
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
More Automotive
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
Where is the autonomous car?
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
Trending Stories
Student debt to be erased for 40K: Here’s why
3 Sailors on local carrier found dead in week’s span
Driver tried to avoid deer before I-64 crash
The best and worst U.S. cities for dating
Man who killed Halifax County child killed in prison
Investigations
Advisory Council formed 1 year after Andrew Brown
Company denies illegally seizing servicemember cars
Norfolk CA now able to rule on police-involved shooting
View All Investigations