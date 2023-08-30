CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) — Kicking off our Hardee’s Player of the Week series, we start things off with a new jolt of energy into the Western Branch running back room.

For the past three seasons, Shimique Blizzard was THE guy before heading off to play at North Carolina A&T. Now, a transfer from Churchland is opening up his time as a Bruin about as well as you could hope.

Ky’Nique Baines is a junior who was a second-team All-Region kick returner last year. In his first game as a Bruin, he rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

“We sat down in my office and I detailed what it takes to be a Bruin,” said Western Branch head coach Rashad Cook. “What I saw was a young man who absorbed the expectation and put it into work right away.”

Western Branch’s next game is Friday, Sept. 8 at King’s Fork. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.