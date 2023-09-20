SUFFOLK, VA (WAVY) — There couldn’t have been a better time for Nick Grier to have arguably one of his best games than Friday night.

Grier, a senior running back at Nansemond River, accounted for 174 rushing yards with three touchdowns in the Warriors’ win over Oscar Smith. It was their first win over the Tigers in 21 years.

“Yeah that was fun,” Grier said. “In my varsity career, we haven’t beaten them.”

Head coach Alonzo Ricks Jr. said Grier is a leader. He’s known him for years now, and he wanted to continue to make more memories with his running back by pushing for a state championship with a Nansemond River team that’s undefeated.

The Warriors take on undefeated Kings Fork at 7 p.m. Thursday.