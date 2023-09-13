NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — AuTori Newkirk is the definition of poise and high-IQ on the football field, which is rare for a guy that was recently put under the helm as QB1 for the Maury Commodores.

In Friday’s win over Highland Springs, a team that has knocked Maury out of the postseason three times since 2018 — most recently the 2022 Class 5 state title game — Newkirk balled out.

The dual-threat QB accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense while dumping in three touchdowns — one in the air, and two on the feet.

Because he’s so new on the scene in the 757, he hasn’t attracted any college offers as of yet, but Maury head coach Dyrri McCain believes he’s close with how well he’s been playing this season.

“My hope for him is that he’s able to make his dreams come true. He’s always wanted to play college football,” McCain said.

Maury has opened its schedule in potentially the hardest way possible, playing all out-of-area competition. After their upcoming Week 3 matchup with Dinwiddie, they would have played two 2022 state champions to open their season.