VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — When Cox running back Tyre Jefferies was ruled out of the Falcons regular season finale against Kellam because of an illness, head coach Tyler Noe didn’t have to look far for a substitute.

“Josh came in with a mindset of crush the ball down Kellam’s throat and he did.”

Noe was referring to two-time senior captain linebacker Josh Walton, who made his third career start at running back in the Falcons 49-7 win over the Knights.

“First couple of runs I’m thinking about to compete, I know this game is going to go well for me,” Walton said. “I could tell from the jump, I could tell from the first play.”

To say the game went well would be an understatement. Walton carried the ball 28 times for 245 yards, the most by a Cox running back since Andre Boone in 2003.

“I’m thinking I could do more but even then I’m proud of myself.” Walton said. “I feel like I could have gotten more, 250, 260, 270, who knows?”

Noe added, “245 yards, that a lot. Going for 245 yards was a shocker not a surprise.”

Walton and the Falcons say they have unfinished business. They will bring a four-game winning into Thursday’s playoff match up against Kempsville.”

“We have high hopes,” Walton said. “Not gonna say too much because not everything is set in stone but we have high hopes.”

“Kempsville is a great team,” Noe said. “We played them two weeks ago and beat them by one point on Homecoming so we know it’s gonna be a battle at Cox on Thursday.”

With another performance like Josh Walton had last week, the Falcons could be on their way to a playoff run.

Kickoff for Kempsville (5-5) at Cox (8-2) is 7 p.m. Thursday.