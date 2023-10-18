VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Gerard Johnson is flat out, one of the best guys on the football field in the 757.

The Cox defensive end is 6-foot-5 and garners national attention surrounding his speed, hands and movement off the line to get to the quarterback.

Because of that, Johnson is committed to play college football at Virginia Tech, but as we highlight nearly every week on these Player of the Week segments, he legitimately puts up video game numbers.

In Cox’s win last Friday over Landstown, Johnson was a nightmare for the opposing offense, breaking through the line and emphatically bringing the offense down to the grass multiple times.

On offense, he scored the game-winning touchdown as a tight end.

“It’s my last year,” Johnson said. “I’m going to do whatever I have to do to help the team win.”

Johnson and Cox will take on First Colonial Friday.