PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — When Churchland High School won its opening round playoff game over Gloucester Friday night, they did it behind the dynamic play of running back Dontavius Booker, who had nearly 250 yards and five touchdowns.

It was just another stellar outing from the leading rusher in Hampton Roads.

“It’s a good feeling,” Booker said. “I made my family proud.”

He also made Truckers head coach Dontrell Leonard proud. Leonard describes Booker as a tough runner.

“You rarely see him go down after the first hit,” Leonard said. “He’s fast and catch the ball out of the backfield and he also has moves in the open field as well.”

Booker is in 11th grade, and this season was his breakout year. He wants to play football in college and he feels this season put him on the map.

“Nobody knew my name coming from Churchland,” Booker said. “Not too many people looking over here. I feel like me working hard putting up the numbers I did, thanks to my linemen it definitely put me on the map.”

Not only is Booker thankful for his offensive line, he’s thankful for his head coach.

“He’s my favorite coach,” Booker said. “He always believed in me, it could be outside of school, outside of football, he never gave up on me.”

Now Booker and the Churchland Truckers hope to keep their playoff run going when they take on Warhill Friday night in the 4A region semifinals.