Ride to redemption: Wild Horse and Burro Program brings hope to northern Nevada inmates

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Serving prison-time can be tough and it is hard for some inmates to find peace behind the walls of the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

To help with inmates who may struggle with anger and anxiety, the prison, in association with the Bureau of Land Management, started the Wild Horse and Burro therapy program.

The goal of this program is to help inmates by giving them the responsibility to tending to horses and burros.

“You have to gain their trust and it just takes time,” says Trevor Nau, an inmate and horse trainer. “I don’t plan to do this once I get out but I have been doing this for the past six months and I have been loving every minute of it.”

The inmates saddle-train horses to be eventually sold at the Wild Horse auction at the prison. These horses are wrangled up from BLM land around Nevada and are ready to be sold off to interested parties who may competitively-bid for the horses.

“You can’t get too attached,” says Coleman Macio, an inmate and burro trainer. “It does teach you patience and I love to spend time with them because I’m learning as much as they are.”

Here is information about the next auction:

Wild Horse & Burro Program with the Nevada Department of Corrections

When: Saturday, Oct. 19th @ 9:00am – 11:00am

Where: Northern Nevada Department of Corrections – Located at: 1721 Snyder Ave, Carson City, NV 89701

Note: This is open to the public and the auction will begin at 10:00am

For more info on the program, click here.