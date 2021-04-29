Protests enter 9th straight day in Elizabeth City following death of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police have issued a violation warning Thursday evening as protesters march for the ninth day straight following the death of Andrew Brown Jr., the man killed by law enforcement last Wednesday.

In a tweet sent at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, officials from the Elizabeth City Police Department say a violation warning has been given to protesters who currently at Colonial Avenue.

A violation warning has been given to disperse at 9:00PM and will continue to be given every 5 min. There are approximately 50 people on Colonial Avenue near Road Street and Martin Street who are in violation of North Carolina General Statutes, G.S. 166A-19.31 and G.S. 14-288.20A — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) April 30, 2021

According to police, there are currently 50 people outside, in the streets, half an hour after the 8 p.m. curfew in the city.

Thursday is the ninth day of protests following the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in the hands of law enforcement in Pasquotank County.

Crowd of over 100 people remain in the street in front of the Sheriff’s HQ…roughly 50 more are following behind in cars @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/eYsIkCtDFW — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 30, 2021

This is breaking news and will be updated.