Protests enter 9th straight day in Elizabeth City following death of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police have issued a violation warning Thursday evening as protesters march for the ninth day straight following the death of Andrew Brown Jr., the man killed by law enforcement last Wednesday.
In a tweet sent at 8:47 p.m. Thursday, officials from the Elizabeth City Police Department say a violation warning has been given to protesters who currently at Colonial Avenue.
According to police, there are currently 50 people outside, in the streets, half an hour after the 8 p.m. curfew in the city.
Thursday is the ninth day of protests following the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in the hands of law enforcement in Pasquotank County.
This is breaking news and will be updated.