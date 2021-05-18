Protesters march in Elizabeth City following decision to not charge deputies in Andrew Brown Jr.’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Residents and community members are marching in the streets of Elizabeth City following the Pasquotank district attorney’s announcement that no charges will be filed for deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr.

“As expected, no charges for Andrew Brown,” protesters yelled out as they marched Tuesday evening just hours after Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble said the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was “justified.”

Brown was killed by deputies on April 21 while he was in a car on Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement were attempting to serve a drug-related search warrant at the time.

HAPPENING NOW Protesters leave the public safety building for their nightly march. Organizers say "as expected, no justice for Andrew Brown." @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/K2g3EYJiL3 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 18, 2021

Womble said the three deputies that fired their weapons, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, won’t face charges.

“While tragic, the shooting of Mr. Brown was justified due to his actions,” Womble said.

The three deputies that fired their weapons at Brown will keep their jobs, however, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a video Tuesday afternoon that they will be retrained and disciplined.

Statement from Brown’s family’s attorneys on DA Womble concluding Browns death was justified. pic.twitter.com/F0KErU3Uln — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) May 18, 2021

The family released a statement on Tuesday after Womble’s announcement, saying that calling the shooting justified was “both an insult and a slap in the face.”

The family’s lawyers have also previously called on Womble to be removed from the case due to a “conflict of interest.” The FBI has also launched its own civil rights probe into the case.

Protesters confirmed with Brett that they will be participating in an “economic protest” Wednesday. During the economic protest, they will not spend money at businesses in Pasquotank County to increase pressure on Womble to call on outside prosecutor for another look at the investigation.

Elizabeth City Police advised motorists to expect delays in the area as the peaceful protests continue following the latest developments.

ATTENTION! May 18, 2021, 5:45PM – Be vigilant as Elizabeth City prepares for peaceful protests. Please expect delays as traffic may be redirected around citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest. — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) May 18, 2021

