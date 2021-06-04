Pasquotank sheriff: 1 deputy involved in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting resigns, 2 others return to work

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County sheriff says two of the three deputies who were on administrative leave following the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City have returned to work this week.

The third is resigning at the end of June — and will be using accrued leave time until that date, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a statement Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff, Deputy Daniel Meads returned to work June 1. Deputy Robert Morgan returned to work June 2. Deputy Aaron Lewellyn will resign on June 30 and is using leave until that time.

Brown was shot as he attempted to drive his car away from deputies serving a search warrant at a home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City April 21.

On May 17, Wooten said the three deputies who shot at Brown would not be fired, but they would be disciplined and retrained. Four others who were initially placed on leave after the shooting returned to work shortly after because they hadn’t fired their weapons.

Earlier that same day, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies would not face charges because he said he believed the shooting was justified.

Womble said he believed there was a there was a real or perceived threat to the lives of the deputies involved at the time of the shooting because “they were afraid of being run over, or they were afraid of their fellow officers being run over.”

