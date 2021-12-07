Investigator named in amended lawsuit filed by Andrew Brown’s estate responds to allegations

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One of the law enforcement officers named in the federal lawsuit filed by the administrator of the estate of Andrew Brown Junior is responding to statements made in the recently amended complaint.

The response from defendant Daniel Meads, an investigator with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, was filed on Dec. 6. In it, Meads denies many of the updated allegations from the amended lawsuit, which specifically reference him.

As WAVY News has reported, authorities shot and killed Brown at a home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City in April. They were attempting to serve a search warrant there, and as law enforcement approached, Brown tried to drive away.

One of the allegations in the amended lawsuit is that Meads altered his gun after the shooting. Meads stated that he never altered his gun after the shooting at Brown’s home in Pasquotank County and he never admitted to doing so to the State Bureau of Investigation. Meads said he only counted the number of rounds in his service weapon before surrendering the gun to the SBI.

“It is admitted that Defendant Meads counted the number of rounds in his service weapon before surrendering the weapon to SBI, but it is specifically denied that said action was a “manipulation” or “alteration” of the gun.” Excerpt from defense response

There are 93 numbered paragraphs in the defense response. Some go into detail, while others simply state “denied.”

See the full response by Investigator Meads at this link.

The administrator of Brown’s estate added this new allegation against Meads when they amended the federal lawsuit last month. The lawsuit seeks $31 million in damages.