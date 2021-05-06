Elizabeth City lifts curfew, state of emergency still in effect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City has lifted its midnight to 6 a.m. curfew imposed after the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr., though its state of emergency is still in effect.

The curfew first went into effect on April 26, days after Brown was killed by sheriff’s deputies that were conducting a search warrant. An independent autopsy showed he was shot in the back of the head.

The city said law enforcement predicted a “period of civil unrest” ahead of the public release of body camera footage in the case.

The footage still hasn’t been released to the public, but the family was expected to see all of the footage within 10 days of a judge’s order on April 28.

Protests have taken place peacefully in the days since Brown’s death, though several people were arrested after the curfew.

The move to lift the curfew comes ahead of a meeting between Elizabeth City and Pasquotank leaders on Thursday. Since April 21, the date of the shooting, City Council in Elizabeth City has had three public meetings to discuss the issue and their response, and a press conference with the mayor, city manager and police chief.

The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners has not met once in that time.

Look for more coverage coming up tonight from WAVY’s Brett Hall.