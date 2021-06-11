Andrew Brown Jr. march organized by faith leaders for Saturday in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Saturday, leaders and community members in Elizabeth City will once again march for Andrew Brown Jr.

The march will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building, 200 E. Colonial Avenue, and lead to the site where Brown was killed. There, they will lead wreaths and sashes.

The event will include faith leaders, as well as an attorney for the Brown family.

Demonstrations have been ongoing most days since Brown’s death on April 21. The march Saturday — much like other demonstrations — demands “truth and transparency and accountability” in the death of Brown.

The march comes in the wake of state autopsy results which confirmed that Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Attorney Harry Daniels will speak at a rally at Waterfront Park. He will discuss the official autopsy results. One of Brown’s family members will also accompany Daniels.

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies as they attempted to serve search and arrest warrants at a home on Perry Street.

The three deputies who fired their weapons will not face charges, according to the Pasquotank district attorney. The sheriff said all deputies have returned to work and some were disciplined and retrained, however, one has submitted his resignation.

Activists have also been pressing the Superior Court to order the public release of body camera footage of the shooting. So far, only some members of Brown’s family have been allowed to view the footage. Footage was also shown during the district attorney’s press conference last month when he announced the deputies involved would not face charges.

The march and rally will be livestreamed here.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.