WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 are partnering with the Urban Renewal Center to bring you ‘An Evening of Hope’. With many families in Hampton Roads being impacted by gun violence, it’s the mission of this event to unite the community and honor those killed by gun violence over the past year. If you or a next of kin have been affected by gun violence and would like to be memorialized at the Evening of Hope, follow the link below for a submission form on the Urban Renewal Center’s website.

‘An Evening of Hope’ will take place Tuesday, October 18th at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk and feature performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. This event is free and open to the public.