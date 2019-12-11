WAVY TV 10 continues its strength in news in November

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads voiced its choice this November! According to Comscore Research Norfolk DMA Adults 25-54, more people watched WAVY News 10 from morning to night continuing its strength in news.

The station On Your Side dominated the market in the morning once again from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. on WAVY News 10 Today. WAVY News 10 Today at 4:30 a.m. posted a 2.0 rating, up 15% year-over-year and WAVY News 10 Today at 5 a.m. grew 18% year-over-year garnering a 3.2 rating. For more than two decades WAVY News 10 Today at 6 a.m. remains the #1 source for news, weather and traffic, posting a 4.9 rating which is a 13% year-over-year growth. WAVY News 10’s sizeable morning audience ignited ratings on NBC’s The Today Show. The Today Show nearly doubled network competitors in growth with a 4.8 overall rating. On FOX43, WAVY News 10 Today from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. grew 6% year-over-year beating the local competition by 63%.

“I am most grateful to the viewers of Hampton Roads for once again making us the leading news source in Hampton Roads,” said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President/General Manager Carol Ward. “Our team works tirelessly to bring the most impactful local stories to our viewers on-air and online, at home, at school, at work and everywhere on the go.”

The market’s first lifestyle show celebrates a decade on air. The Hampton Roads Show, now known as HRS, revealed a new graphic look and viewers responded to the changes in growth, producing a 1.6 adult 25-54 rating and a 33% year-over-year increase.

WAVY News 10 is #1 in the evening! More people in Hampton Roads made time to watch WAVY News 10 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this November. WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m. grew 16% year-over-year. At 5 p.m. WAVY News 10 generated a 15% growth with a 4.1 rating. This increase helped boost WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m. with 4.7 rating and 19% year-over-year growth. 10 On Your Side Investigations at 6 p.m. helped drive the numbers up even higher. WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. was #1 in its time- period as well as the highest rated newscast in Hampton Roads. The newscast garnered a whopping 5.9 adult 25-54 rating and 13% increase since 2018.

“November was a very busy month in Hampton Roads,” said News Director Mark Kurtz. “Our team does an outstanding job of covering our local communities and it’s rewarding to see the viewers respond to their dedication and effort.”

Locals made late night news #1 on WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43! WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 more than doubled the competitor in demos in November. The first 10 p.m. news in the market produced a 2.6 rating. WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. won posting a 3.6 rating and 7% year-over-year growth.

On election night 2019, WAVY News 10 was Your Local Election Headquarters and the #1 source for results on WAVY and WVBT. WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. featured the highest-rated newscast of the day in Hampton Roads with a 6.6 A25-54 rating, which was 57% higher than the nearest competition. When the polls closed, viewers turned to 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 generating a 3.5 A25-54 rating. WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. delivered a 4.7 A25-54 rating election night.