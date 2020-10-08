The freedom enjoyed by all citizens of the United States has been guaranteed thanks to the sacrifices made by American veterans. Each and every one of those veterans has a unique story to tell. Accounts of courage displays of bravery, and stories of honor and service of distinction that should be shared.

Long-time journalist Ross Simpson, who also served in the U.S. military, brings those stories to life. Simpson’s stories offer a glimpse into the dedication and commitment made by the men and women who have stepped forward to protect our shores.

Simpson, served in the Air Force, and was an embedded journalist with the lead assault battalion of the U.S. Marines as the first to engage the enemy in the southern oil fields of Iraq. Simpson has authored three books detailing military topics. A “veteran” journalist as well, Simpson has spent more than four decades in radio and television news including WTOP and AP Radio.

Simpson currently works for Nexstar Media Group station WDVM 25 in Hagerstown, Maryland.