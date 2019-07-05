DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse customers can no longer access WAVY-TV 10 & FOX43 WVBT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We have an important note for some of our viewers.

DIRECTV dropped WAVY-TV 10 AND FOX43 at midnight on Wednesday.

This comes as DIRECTV and our owner, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, have been negotiating a new agreement to carry TV signals in nearly 100 local communities, including here in Hampton Roads.

DIRECTV has refused an offer for an extension of our existing agreement so both sides can continue to negotiate.

Nexstar has been negotiating in good faith and has offered DIRECTV the same rates it has other large distribution partners.

If you are a DIRECTV customer you may miss your favorite local news and your favorite NBC and FOX programs if an agreement is not reached.

For more information on why this is happening, click here.

You can also call DIRECTV at:

(WAVY) 855-937-9469

(FOX43) 855-937-9468

Tell them you want WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 back.