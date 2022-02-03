Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women 2022
Black History Month
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Wesley Hadsell Investigation
China 2022
Top Stories
Can your at-home COVID-19 test go in the trash?
Former Washington Commanders employees speak with lawmakers on workplace harassment
Video
Five people rescued after two fish boats grounded at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Video
‘Caution and vigilance when donating online’: Authorities, United Way give advice how to safely donate
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Cookie Classic
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: US women take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics
China 2022
by:
Stephanie Thompson
Posted:
Feb 3, 2022 / 04:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2022 / 04:16 PM EST
The U.S. women’s hockey team took down Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics by a score of 5-2 as both Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter finished the day with a pair of goals each.
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Codi Bigsby case: Lawyer retained for father of missing Hampton 4-year-old as search grows
Video
Police: One dead after vehicle overturns in Newport News
Codi Bigsby case: Search for missing Hampton 4-year-old expanding, father is considered person of interest
Video
'Dirty Dancing' fans can now stay at resort in iconic movie
Gallery
No place for mom: Son decides to remove her from Norfolk nursing home
Video
WAVY Twitter Widget
Tweets by WAVY_News
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***
WAVY Facebook
WAVY TV 10