Today we have a big transition happening. A strong cold front was moving into the region, and it created some strong winds during the overnight ahead of it. We started off this morning with temperatures near 70 degrees with winds gusting out of the southwest at 30-40mph.

While it was very warm in our region, the colder air was on our doorstep. Temps were in the 30s as close as West Virginia. It was in the 40s in the D.C. area.