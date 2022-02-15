WATCH: The fashion and function of figure skating costumes

WAVY.com
by: NBC Olympics
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 14: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team United States skate during the Ice Dance Free Dance on day ten of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 14, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
(NBC Olympics) –Figure skating wouldn’t be the same sport without the glamorous costumes, but they serve a bigger purpose than just dazzling the audience. Jo Ling Kent speaks with Ashley Wagner about why every stitch and sequin counts.
