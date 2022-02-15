WATCH: The fashion and function of figure skating costumes

China 2022

by: NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 14: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team United States skate during the Ice Dance Free Dance on day ten of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 14, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(NBC Olympics) –Figure skating wouldn’t be the same sport without the glamorous costumes, but they serve a bigger purpose than just dazzling the audience. Jo Ling Kent speaks with Ashley Wagner about why every stitch and sequin counts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10