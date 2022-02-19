WATCH: Sui/Han reach storybook gold with highest pairs score ever

WAVY.com
Gold medallists China’s Sui Wenjing and China’s Han Cong celebrate during the venue ceremony of the pair skating figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 19, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Four years after missing gold by just 0.43 points, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China flipped the script with a dazzling free skate to earn the highest pairs score ever and win the Olympic title.