WATCH: Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -- It's been 6 days as Hampton Police, the FBI, family, friends, and the community continue to search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Codi's dad, Cory Bigsby was recently arrested on seven counts of child neglect.

This, stemming from incidents court documents say where he would leave his kids, all 5 years old and under, home alone.

Many in the community have questioned how did it get to this point? Or could this have been prevented?