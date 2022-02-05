WATCH: Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC

WAVY.com
by: Orri Benatar
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 05: oalkeeper Nicole Hensley #29 of Team United States stops a shot by Team ROC in the third period during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 05, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Hilary Knight put together strong performances for the U.S. en route to an impressive 5-0 win over the ROC to stay unbeaten at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
