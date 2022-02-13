WATCH: Meyers Taylor is first American to race Olympic monobob

USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor takes part in a women’s monobob bobsleigh training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Joe KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1.

Meyers Taylor has dominated the solo discipline, in which drivers work without a brakeman, but she is also coming off a week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

The three-time Olympic medalist had to give up her spot as a flagbearer for the opening ceremony. Bobsled coverage will be paired in prime time with the start of the men’s giant slalom event, where American super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle is pursuing a second medal at these Games.